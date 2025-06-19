Red Sox Could Poison Yankees With Trade Involving 2-Time All-Star
The Boston Red Sox's front office is under a ton of pressure.
After inviting controversy by trading Rafael Devers, Boston's brass is hoping the team delivers a postseason berth, but starting pitching might doom that outcome.
The Red Sox entered the 2025 season feeling great about their revamped rotation, but only Garrett Crochet has performed as advertised.
Boston's other big offseason pitching acquisition, Walker Buehler, has flopped so far.
With reports indicating that the Red Sox might trade Buehler before the deadline, here's an idea: Why not send the struggling two-time All-Star to a bitter rival?
Sending Buehler to the New York Yankees could be a sly maneuver to make the Yanks worse if Boston feels that Buehler's off-year is sure to continue.
New York might be interested in acquiring the two-time World Series champion Buehler who has a history of postseason success, thinking that he'll turn on the jets in October.
He certainly hasn't looked the part in the regular season so far, posting a 5-5 record and a 5.95 ERA across 12 starts (59 innings pitched, 1.51 WHIP, 53 strikeouts).
The Yankees might view Buehler as a low-risk rental situation (his $21.05 million deal expires at the end of the season), whereas the Red Sox might smile behind closed doors at the psychological edge to be gained from weakening a rival. If Buehler falters in pinstripes, it could disrupt New York’s chemistry and confidence, giving Boston another break in the divisional race.
Boston’s front office could frame the trade as a favor, offering a “proven” postseason arm, while knowing the potential for Buehler to underperform in the regular season could mess up New York.
This trade would be a masterclass in gamesmanship, but it could also backfire if Buehler suddenly became Buehler again in the Bronx.
