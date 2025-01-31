Red Sox Could Pursue Blockbuster With 'Favorite Trade Partners' To Add $50M Slugger
Spring Training has nearly arrived, and the Boston Red Sox still haven't added a significant right-handed bat.
The calls for Boston's front office to live up to its lofty offseason promises are beginning to grow deafening. They took care of the pitching staff, adding Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler, but the offense currently has less proven talent than it did at the end of the season.
Fortunately, the regular season is still two months away, so a lot of things can change with the Red Sox's roster construction. If they want to add that much-needed righty slugger, though, they may be running out of free-agent options.
Alex Bregman has been the number-one rumored target throughout the month of January, but the odds of Bregman signing in Boston seem to be dwindling by the second. Ditto for a potential trade for Nolan Arenado, who may have nixed the only chance he was going to get to leave the St. Louis Cardinals this winter.
NESN's Tim Crowley has a different suggestion, though: what about a trade for Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr.?
"Boston already struck a blockbuster trade with the Chicago White Sox this winter when they sent four notable prospects away for frontline starter Garrett Crochet," Crowley wrote. "Why can’t the Red Sox reconvene with their apparent favorite trade partners to fill another need in a mutually beneficial deal with a rebuilding club?"
Crowley also preferred Robert's fit for the Red Sox's current roster over either Bregman or Arenado.
"Robert can mix in at designated hitter or play the outfield alongside Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela and eventually Roman Anthony. The Red Sox get an easier fix to their defensive configuration and would land some serious pop from the right side."
The 27-year-old Robert is coming off a rough season, with a .657 OPS and 14 home runs in 99 games. But all one has to do is look back to 2023 to remember how good Robert can be: an .857 OPS, 38 home runs, and a Silver Slugger Award.
Though Robert's $50 million extension is technically up at the end of the season, he comes with two $20 million club options that Boston would surely pick up if he produced for them. That flexibility makes acquiring him a little more palatable than if he were a pure rental.
