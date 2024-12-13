Red Sox Could Respond To Yankees' Devin Williams Blockbuster With Lockdown Closer
The New York Yankees made yet another big move on Friday.
New York -- like the Boston Red Sox -- has had to move to Plan B after missing out on superstar slugger Juan Soto. The Yankees immediately pivoted to former Atlanta Braves All-Star Max Fried on a massive $218 million deal. Boston shortly followed New York's big move with one of its own by acquiring All-Star Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox.
Now, the Yankees have bolstered their bullpen by landing two-time All-Star Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"Breaking: The New York Yankees are finalizing a trade to acquire closer Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers, sources tell ESPN," Passan said.
Could the Red Sox follow suit with a big move of their own to add to the bullpen? Former Boston closer Kenley Jansen is a free agent and it would be somewhat surprising to see the two sides reunite.
If the Red Sox go in a different direction, a big splash they could make is signing fellow All-Star closer Tanner Scott. He arguably was the most dominant reliever in baseball in 2024. He began the season with the Miami Marlins and eventually was traded to the San Diego Padres.
Overall, he finished the season with a 1.75 ERA across 72 appearances. He's a free agent and is projected to land a four-year, $65 million deal this offseason. Could that be with Boston? The Yankees have their new closer, should Boston add another one itself?
