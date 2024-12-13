Reds Eyeing Red Sox $7.5M Starter After Garrett Crochet Blockbuster
The Boston Red Sox clearly weren't the only team interested in landing All-Star starter Garrett Crochet.
The 25-year-old had a dominant 2024 season and a meteoric rise. He made 32 starts for the Chicago White Sox and was an All-Star in his first year as a full-time starter. Crochet showed some electric stuff and Boston is lucky to have him now.
Crochet was the biggest pitcher available on the trade market and the Red Sox had to pay a lot for him. Other teams showed interest in him as well and on that did was the Cincinnati Reds. Now that the Reds missed out, they reportedly are eyeing former Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Having missed out on Garrett Crochet, the Reds have checked in on Nick Pivetta," Heyman said.
Pivetta is a solid player to watch for. He made just $7.5 million in 2024 with Boston but turned down the qualifying offer worth over $21 million. It's expected that he is looking for a multi-year deal and the Reds are a team on the rise that could use some pitching.
He surely will find an opportunity at some point. Pivetta made 27 appearances for Boston last season and had a 4.14 ERA and 172-to-36 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 145 2/3 innings pitched. Pivetta has been a dependable player for Boston since 2020 and grew into a fan-favorite. The Winter Meetings now are over, but he should find a new chance soon.
