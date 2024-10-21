Red Sox Could Sign Former No. 9 Overall Pick To Projected $22 Million Deal
As the Boston Red Sox survey the free agent market for quality starting pitchers, they should take a good look at a former World Series champion lefty.
Current Texas Ranger and 2023 champ Andrew Heaney is set to become a free agent, and he might be a solid fit in Boston.
MLB Trade Rumors’ Steve Adams recently spoke to the value of acquiring Heaney, a former No. 9 overall pick by the Miami Marlins in the 2012 Major League Baseball draft.
“Heaney at multiple points early in his career appeared primed for a breakout,” Adams said.
“It never happened with the Angels, as he was oft-injured and inconsistent when healthy. Heaney landed with the Dodgers on a one-year deal in his first foray into free agency and parlayed a big showing in another injury-shortened campaign into two years with the Rangers.”
“He’ll return to the market as a more solidified starter, having tossed 303 1/3 innings of 4.06 ERA ball over the past two seasons (including a 3.98 mark this year). Add in his brilliant half season in L.A., and Heaney can sell teams on 376 innings of 3.88 ERA ball with strong strikeout and walk rates (25.7% and 7.4%, respectively). Another multi-year deal should be there.”
Spotrac estimates Heaney’s market value at $10.8 million per year, which places him in the range of $22 million for a two-year deal, were the Red Sox to offer one.
Should chief baseball officer Craig Breslow make a move for Heaney?
