Red Sox Could Snatch Phillies' $69 Million All-Star After Elite Season
The Boston Red Sox clearly have room to grow with the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season quickly coming to a close.
Boston has taken a step forward. Unless the Red Sox have a devastating final few games of the season, they will finish with a better record than each of the last two seasons. Boston's young talent also has shined in larger-than-expected roles this season due to injuries.
The Red Sox have a bright future. Although they won't be in the playoffs this season, soon enough, they will be consistently. Boston is building a consistent winner, and that success could begin as soon as in 2025.
There are holes that need to be filled, likely in free agency, though. Boston should get a boost in the bullpen in 2025, with Liam Hendriks set to return, but it needs to add more help. Because of this, FanSided's Miles Houston suggested that Philadelphia Phillies All-Star reliever Carlos Estévez could be a fit.
"While countless relievers will become available this winter, one option that would be ideal for the Red Sox is Phillies reliever Carlos Estévez," Houston said. "In (53) innings, Estévez has amassed a (2.38) ERA, a FIP of 3.15, and an ERA+ of 191. He's also great at limiting walks and base runners, with his 1.54 BB/9 and WHIP of 0.816 being the eighth-best in all of baseball. Estévez would be an excellent option for Boston as a vital late-inning reliever.
"The Red Sox's lack of pitching talent and depth has been the chief cause of their late-season collapse. It is paramount that (Craig Breslow) and the Sox brass learn from their past inactivity and make an effort to invest in pitching this winter."
Estévez will be expensive this winter. He is projected to receive a deal worth roughly $69 million over five seasons. That's a lot of money, but he could help secure the Red Sox's bullpen with Hendriks.
