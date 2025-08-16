Red Sox Could Soon Pick Up Former Silver Slugger, World Series Champ: Report
Are the Boston Red Sox going to bring in a World Series champion first baseman?
First base has been a never-ending saga for the Red Sox all season, beginning with Triston Casas' devastating injury, continuing with Rafael Devers' very public refusal to learn the position (and subsequent trade), and finally being somewhat stabilized by the platoon of Abraham Toro and Romy Gonzalez.
But as Toro has cooled off dramatically over the past two months, an intriguing first baseman has suddenly become available for the Red Sox to consider signing.
Nathaniel Lowe will be released by Washington Nationals
After designating him for assignment earlier this week, the Washington Nationals granted first baseman Nathaniel Lowe his release on Saturday, to be finalized within the next 48 hours.
Chris Cotillo of MassLive confirmed Lowe's release, and also reported that the Red Sox are expected to pursue the former Texas Rangers World Series champion.
"According to industry sources, Boston is expected to be in the mix to sign first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, who was designated for assignment by the Nationals earlier this week and is in the process of being unconditionally released," Cotillo wrote.
MassLive's Sean McAdam also reported earlier this week that the Red Sox contacted the Nationals about a potential trade for Lowe after Casas got injured in May.
Between 2021 and 2024, Lowe put up at least a 112 OPS+ in each individual season, peaking at 139 in 2022, when he won the American League's Silver Slugger Award. But his production dipped sharply this year (88 OPS+), much to the chagrin of the Nationals, who had traded for him in the offseason as part of their efforts to start contending at the end of their rebuild.
As for the process of signing him, Cotillo noted that because Lowe will be paid the remainder of his original 2025 salary, he should be available for a minimal cost. In essence, if the Red Sox want him, he has to choose them based on the role they're offering compared to other suitors.
"He’ll be able to sign with any team for the prorated portion of the major league minimum. The Red Sox, who could use a left-handed bat at first base, are expected to jump in and pursue Lowe at that point," Cotillo wrote.
"They could face competition from other contenders looking to make an upgrade. Because money isn’t a factor (Lowe will make the remainder of his $10.3 million salary from the Nationals regardless of where he signs), teams pursuing Lowe will have to try to woo him with opportunity, both when it comes to playing time and potential championship contention."
Lowe would likely assume Toro's role and get the bulk of the starts at first base against right-handed pitching, and Boston is firmly in the playoff hunt. Is there some team out there that can offer him something better?
More MLB: Red Sox Starter Breaks Silence On Bizarre Injury Amid Lost Season