Red Sox Could Surprisingly Acquire 3-Time Cy Young Winner For Unfamiliar Role
The Boston Red Sox might implement an outside-the-box idea as they look to add to their bullpen.
Snagging seven-time All-Star and former New York Yankees flamethrower Aroldis Chapman was a solid move for Boston, even with Chapman being 36.
But the Red Sox ‘pen needs more.
On Friday, NESN’s Tim Crowley proposed an interesting idea involving a three-time Cy Young Award winner.
“The Boston Red Sox remain in need of one more quality arm to add to their bullpen entering the 2025 season,” Crowley said.
“The market was raided recently with names such as Jeff Hoffman and Tanner Scott coming off in January. That could require the Red Sox to get creative.”
“What if the best way forward for an aging starter and former Cy Young contender is to do so as a reliever or even as a closer?”
“Maybe the Red Sox can present that case to Max Scherzer.”
“Scherzer threw for teams at a pro day recently, per SI’s Pat Ragazzo. The Red Sox were reportedly one of eight teams present and could peek into that market.”
“Scherzer has a 2.57 career ERA in a short 19-inning sample size as a reliever and closed out the 2021 National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants.”
The enormous question mark for Scherzer, beyond his age, is his health.
Scherzer has dealt with a slew of injuries over the past couple of years, leading to the harsh reality that any team acquiring Scherzer is taking a risk.
A teres major strain marred much of the latter half of Scherzer’s 2023 season with the Texas Rangers, and following that season, he had surgery for a herniated disc while working through thumb and nerve complications.
Nerve issues followed Scherzer into last season, as did arm fatigue and, ultimately, a hamstring strain that cut his season short.
All signs point to Scherzer’s body breaking down, which is not surprising for a 40-year-old pitcher who has logged a long and successful career deserving of the Hall of Fame.
At the same time, Scherzer assumedly wouldn’t come with any financial burdens for the Red Sox. If Boston was willing to take a flyer on guys like Rich Hill, surely they’d be willing to give Scherzer a shot.
