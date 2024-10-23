Red Sox Could Surprisingly Sign Japanese Southpaw Compared To Cubs Ace
As the Boston Red Sox embark on their vital search for pitching reinforcements, a lefty out of Japan has suddenly come into view.
MLB Trade Rumors’ Steve Adams reported on Wednesday that a notable Japanese prospect will be posted for Major League teams this winter, opening up the possibility of a Red Sox signing.
“The Chunichi Dragons of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball have granted left-hander Shinnosuke Ogasawara’s request to be posted for MLB teams,” Adams said.
“He’ll be available to big league clubs in free agency this winter … Listed at 5’11” and 183 pounds, he’s of slighter frame than the typical big league starter but has started at least 23 games and topped 140 innings in each of the past four seasons. That includes a career-high 160 2/3 innings with the Dragons in 2023.”
“This past season, Ogasawara tossed 144 1/3 innings and notched a solid 3.12 ERA with an outstanding 3.7% walk rate — the best mark of his career.”
“Video of Ogasawara reveals a pitcher who sits in the 91-93 mph range with his four-seamer, complementing the pitch with a low-80s changeup and a slow knuckle curve that sits in the low 70s. Neither Ogasawara’s frame nor velocity stand out, but both are relatively comparable to those of 5’10”, 175-pound Cubs lefty Shota Imanaga."
“A multi-year deal seems plausible, though likely not at the same levels as Imanaga’s $53MM guarantee (which can grow to $79MM based on club/player options).”
If Ogasawara is anything close to Imanaga, Boston chief baseball officer Craig Breslow should definitely have an offer ready.
