Mets Projected $174 Million Slugger Predicted To Land With Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox are prioritizing pitching this offseason, and they’ll have to trade away some offensive talent to acquire quality arms.
One of Boston’s most likely trade chips is first baseman Triston Casas, whose power and youth will entice many teams, including clubs with pitchers available for the Red Sox to choose from.
Boston would hate to see Casas go, but at least it would mean one less lefty bat in the lineup.
The Red Sox could replace Casas with a first baseman who swings a right-handed bat, ideally a powerful one. Luckily for Boston, a player of precisely that description is entering the free agent market in the form of New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso.
Alonso is projected by Spotrac to get a deal in the realm of six years/$174 million, and Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller believes the Red Sox could be the team to pay that contract.
“Are (the Red Sox) seriously going to remain a middle-of-the-road franchise as far as spending is concerned?” Miller said on Sunday. “Or are they gearing up for a major offseason?”
“If it's the latter, one would have to assume that pitching will be their primary focus after they allowed the eighth-most runs in the majors in 2024. But they do have a glaring need for right-handed bats who can hit towering flies over the Green Monster. Only five of their 13 players who hit at least four home runs in 2024 were righties, and the leader of the bunch (Tyler O'Neill) is now a free agent.”
“Maybe they could sign Alonso and then trade Casas for some pitching help?”
