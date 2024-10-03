Red Sox Could Target $215 Million Star After Free Agency Comments
Will the Boston Red Sox land a top-of-the-rotation ace this winter?
If the Red Sox can add one more star to the rotation, there is a strong chance they could be in the playoffs next year. Even if the Red Sox don't make many other additions in free agency or the trade market, adding one starter could be the difference.
It's clear that the top starting pitcher that will be available this winter certainly is Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes. He is just 29 years old and has been one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball over the last seven years.
Burnes has a career 3.19 ERA in 199 games, including an impressive 2.92 ERA in 2024 with the Orioles. He certainly will get paid well this winter and is projected to get a deal worth around $215 million.
It has been speculated that he could leave Baltimore this winter. The Orioles were knocked out of the postseason on Wednesday and Burnes was non-commital when discussing free agency unsurprisingly.
"We’ll see what happens,” Burnes said as transcribed by MLB.com's Jake Rill. "I haven't thought much about what's going on next. It's going to be a crazy offseason, but still just trying to digest what happened. It was an early exit to what we thought was going to be a long run."
Burnes will be available, and Boston should do everything it can to at least get a seat at the table in free agency. The 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner is good enough to take the Red Sox back to the playoffs in 2025. Burnes will be expensive, but it sounds like he will be open to leave Baltimore and the Red Sox should make that a reality.
