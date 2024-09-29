Red Sox Could Target $75 Million Star In Summer Blockbuster Swap
The Boston Red Sox want to find a way to improve the starting rotation this winter.
It's unclear what they will do, but it is certain that Boston needs to add another starter. The Red Sox have the means to get a massive deal done in free agency or maybe even swing a deal. Boston could afford everyone, but that doesn't mean that it will open the checkbook.
A trade could be an interesting way for the Red Sox to add another piece, and three-time All-Star Sonny Gray surprisingly could be available. He currently pitches for the St. Louis Cardinals and signed a three-year, $75 million contract ahead of the 2024 season. He has two more years on his deal, but USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale said the Cardinals may trade him to cut salary.
"The St. Louis Cardinals, who will announce a series of personnel moves on Monday with Chaim Bloom taking on a greater role, plan to shop veteran starter Sonny Gray while reducing payroll," Nightengale said. "Gray, who signed a three-year, $75 million contract last winter, has a full-no trade clause, with the Cincinnati Reds expected to be among the team aggressively pursuing him."
Gray has a no-trade clause, which could complicate things. If he doesn't want to come to Boston, he won't, simple as that. Financially, he isn't very expensive, and Boston has plenty of good, young prospects they could trade.
Bloom played a large hand in improving the Red Sox's farm system. Maybe there are some players he would like to bring to St. Louis for Gray?
