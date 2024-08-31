Red Sox Could Target Ex-Yankees Star This Winter To Fix Biggest Issue
The Boston Red Sox are right in the mix for an American League Wild Card spot and should be even better in 2025.
There's a lot to like about this Red Sox team whether or not they actually make the playoffs. Boston has plenty of exciting, young talent and could be even better in 2025 with a solid offseason. The Red Sox will have money to spend and there will be options out there that can help.
Former New York Yankees star Luis Severino joined the New York Mets ahead of the 2024 campaign and has looked like himself again after a down year in 2023. He will be a free agent at the end of the season and is expected to get a multi-year deal, according to CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson.
"Luis Severino, (right-handed pitcher), Mets," Anderson said. "Severino has rebounded from a disastrous showing last year by becoming a different pitcher than the one he was earlier in his career. He's fastball-sinker-sweeper now, not fastball-slider-change, and he's traded in strikeouts for more controlled contact. It's worked for him so far, suggesting some team will pony up with a multi-year deal."
Severino would be the perfect option for the Red Sox. Boston's starting rotation needs to be upgraded this winter and Severino could do so without breaking the bank. The Red Sox were linked to him this past offseason and should give him a call once again.
It's a little early to be discussing free agency, but Severino would be a perfect fit for Boston.
