Red Sox Fan-Favorite Makes Team History After Yet Another Clutch Game
The Boston Red Sox must love what they are seeing out of speedster Jarren Duran this season.
Duran has ignited the Boston offense this season and not only has been the Red Sox's best player but one of the best players in all of baseball this year. He has been so good that he currently ranks third in baseball in wins above replacement at 8.5 just behind New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge at 9.7 and Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. at 8.7.
The 27-year-old has been everything the Red Sox could hope for and has been dynamic at the top of the lineup. He sets the tone and 20 times this year has had a leadoff extra-base hit, which is the most by a Boston player in an entire season since at least 1961, according to the team.
"Jarren Duran is 8 for his last 11 in the 1st inning," the team said. "His 20 leadoff XBH are the most by a Red Sox player in a season in the Expansion Era."
Boston is right in the mix for an American League Wild Card spot right now and Duran is one of the biggest reasons why. The Red Sox have dealt with a plethora of injuries this season but Duran has been healthy and has been dependable. He's under contract for the foreseeable future and certainly will be an important piece for Boston moving forward after a fantastic season.
