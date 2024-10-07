Red Sox 'Covet' Projected $165 Million Superstar, Per Insider
Will the Boston Red Sox pull off a major signing this winter?
Boston has money to spend, and the organization has said all of the right things so far since being eliminated from playoff contention. It seems like a real possibility that the Red Sox are going to go back to their spending ways this winter and Boston needs to focus on adding at least one right-handed bat.
One of the best offensive players that will be available is Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman. He will be among the most sought-after free agents this winter, and the Seattle Times' Adam Jude suggested Boston may "covet" him.
"The Red Sox and Mariners feel like an ideal match for a deal this offseason, given both teams’ needs." Jude said. "The Red Sox are rumored to covet free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman, which could then nudge Rafael Devers over to first base and, in that scenario, allow them to dangle (Triston Casas) to upgrade their pitching.
"To entice Boston to move Casas, the Mariners would likely have to give up one of their four young starting pitchers. That’s a painful proposition from the Mariners’ perspective … but one they have to strongly consider this winter."
Could a deal for Bregman be in the cards this winter? This isn't the first time he has been brought up, and it likely won't be the last due to Boston's need for right-handed power. Bregman would be a great offensive fit, but the Red Sox would need to alter the organization in order for a move to make sense.
Either Devers would need to switch positions, or Bregman would need to for a conversation to even begin. Keep an eye on him this winter.
