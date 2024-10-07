Red Sox Should Keep Eye On Ex-Yankees $40 Million Star This Postseason
There will be ways for the Boston Red Sox to improve the roster this winter without breaking the bank.
It would be amazing to splurge on a player like Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes, but Boston has other holes to fill as well. The Red Sox need to find a way to add a dependable starter, multiple right-handed bats, and multiple relievers.
Giving Burnes a $200-plus million deal would be fantastic, but with the way the team has spent in recent years, it doesn't seem likely that they would then hand out big contracts elsewhere as well to fill the other holes.
This could lead to Boston handing out multiple smaller deals in order to fill all of the holes. One player who the Red Sox should be keeping an eye on this fall is former New York Yankees and current New York Mets star Luis Severino.
He returned to form in the regular season and had a 3.91 ERA in 31 starts with the Mets. Severino is a big reason why the Mets were able to turn things around and earn a playoff spot. Boston should be watching him closely to see how he does with the lights the brightest.
At one point, he signed a four-year, $40 million deal with the Yankees. He only landed a one-year, $13 million deal with the Mets last offseason. He's projected to get a deal worth three years and $46 million this winter. That is a deal that the Red Sox should consider if he continues his success into the postseason.
