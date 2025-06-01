Red Sox Cutting Ties 27-Year-Old Amid Flurry Of Roster Moves
The Boston Red Sox made a flurry of moves on Sunday morning.
Boston is looking to get back on track against the Atlanta Braves in Sunday's rubber match but before it announced that it is placing Justin Slaten on the 15-day Injured List with shoulder inflammation, called up flamethrower Luis Guerrero, called up outfielder Nate Eaton, optioned Nick Sogard to Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, and designated 27-year-old catcher Blake Sabol for assignment, as shared by the team.
The promotions of Guerrero and Eaton were reported on Saturday night, but now the moves are official. Initially, the option of Sogard, DFA of Sabol, and placing Slaten on the Injured List weren't initially shared.
Sabol saw some time with the big league club earlier this season when Connor Wong went down with a fracture in his hand. He appeared in eight games and struggled offensively. He's been back in the minors but now other teams will have a chance to claim him over the next week. If he goes unclaimed, the Red Sox can outright him to the minors if they see fit. With under three years of big league service time, he wouldn't be able to refuse the assignment.
Sogard has been solid filling in at first base, but Abraham Toro is red-hot and getting most of the action. Plus, Kristian Campbell seemingly will start to see time at first imminently.
The Slaten injury comes as somewhat of a surprise and now the the bullpen is thinner with him and Liam Hendriks both on the IL.
