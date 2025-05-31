Red Sox Predicted To Bring 'Unorthodox' Slugger To Boston
The Boston Red Sox don't have either have their last two first round picks in the organization any longer but will have a chance at adding another in a few weeks.
The 2025 Major League Baseball Draft will begin on July 13th. In about six weeks, the future starts across Major League Baseball will get their first shot at accomplishing their dreams. We'll see plenty of guys come off the board and for Boston its first pick with be at No. 15 in the first round.
Boston has skewed offense-heavy in recent years. Boston actually hasn't taken a pitcher in the first round since 2017 with Tanner Houck. The team also selected Jay Groome in 2016. It's been all offense. Of the team's last five first-round picks, Marcelo Mayer is actually the only one up with Boston in the big leagues. Mikey Romero is in the minors for Boston and the club traded away Nick Yorke, Kyle Teel, and Braden Montgomery.
It would be nice to go with a catcher or some sort of college pitcher with this selection. But, what will Boston do?
MLB.com's Jim Callis predicted that Boston will go offense once again and select high school third baseman Gavin Fien.
"No. 15. Red Sox: Gavin Fien, 3B, Great Oak HS, Temecula, Calif. (No. 26)," Callis said. "The Red Sox wouldn't mind a shot at Witherspoon, though that's getting increasingly unlikely with how well he has pitched down the stretch. Fien fits the mold of the high school hitters Boston takes, while fellow prep third baseman Xavier Neyens and several of the college bats could slide in here."
Fien currently is ranked as the No. 26 overall prospect in the draft class by MLB.com.
"Fien hit everywhere he went, winning MLB Develops MVP honors at Major League Baseball's High School All-American Game with a pair of hits and RBIs and batting .400 for Team USA in the 18U World Cup qualifier in Panama, though a less productive spring has made some evaluators pause," MLB.com said.
"Fien is a 6-foot-3 right-handed hitter with plenty of bat speed who produced consistent line drives against top competition all summer. While he has an unorthodox setup with high hands, he made it work and was always on time, but this spring he had more trouble finding his rhythm and was often late in pulling the trigger at the dish. He's added strength, and there could be more power to come as he advances."
