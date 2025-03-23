Red Sox Cutting Ties With 14-Year Vet In Last-Second Move
The Boston Red Sox will begin the 2025 Major League Baseball season next week and already are hard at work finalizing the big league roster.
As is the case every year, there are some pretty difficult decisions to make. There are only so many spots and obviously the team has more talented players than spots to go around. The Red Sox made the difficult decision on Saturday that Adam Ottavino will not be on the team's Opening Day roster.
The 14-year veteran had an opt-out in his deal with Boston and the team granted his release on Sunday, as shared by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"Source: Red Sox granted Adam Ottavino his release after he triggered his opt-out," Cotillo said.
Ottavino spent the 2021 season with the Red Sox and was with the New York Mets over the last three years. Spending the 2021 campaign in Boston isn't Ottavino's only link to the city. He played his college baseball at Northeastern University before being selected in the first round of the 2006 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft.
Ottavino has a career 3.49 ERA in 14 seasons but didn't have a great spring. The Red Sox have a surplus of bullpen options so he didn't initially make the cut for the team. It will be interesting to see if he can land a role elsewhere with Opening Day just a few days away now. Hopefully, he can find a new home.
More MLB: MLB Insider Hints Red Sox Could Be Nearing Exciting Decision