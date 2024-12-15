Red Sox Cutting Ties With 25-Year-Old Infielder In Trade With Pirates
The Boston Red Sox aren't done making moves yet.
Boston's biggest move of the offseason so far certainly has been the acquisition of star hurler Garrett Crochet. While this is the case, there is plenty of offseason left that likely will feature some big moves and some smaller depth moves.
The Red Sox pulled off one of the smaller moves on Sunday as the team traded 25-year-old infielder Enmanuel Valdéz to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for right-handed pitcher Joe Vogatsky, according to the team.
"The #RedSox today acquired minor league (right-handed pitcher) Joe Vogatsky from the Pittsburgh Pirates, in exchange for INF/OF Enmanuel Valdez," the team announced.
Vogatsky is a 22-year-old hurler who was selected by the Pirates in the 19th round of the 2024 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of James Madison University. He's a relief pitcher who made 27 appearances for James Madison in 2024 and had a 3.49 ERA and 48-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 49 innings pitched.
Valdez was recently designated for assignment by the Red Sox after three seasons in the organization. He was acquired by the Red Sox in 2022 in a trade with the Houston Astros along with Wilyer Abreu.
He didn't see any time in the big leagues with Boston in 2022, but appeared in 125 games over the last two seasons. Over that stretch, he hit 12 home runs, drove in 47 runs, and slashed .235/.286/.400. Hopefully, he finds success in Pittsburgh.
