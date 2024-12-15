Red Sox, Mets, Cubs All Interested In 3-Time All-Star On Trade Block
The trade market has been a good friend to the Boston Red Sox so far this offseason.
Boston entered the offseason hoping to add at least one frontline star who was preferably left-handed. The Red Sox did just that already by acquiring All-Star Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox. There's still a lot of offseason left, though, and it wouldn't be shocking to see another move.
The Red Sox have been tied to a handful of players throughout the offseason. One player who has popped up is Seattle Mariners three-time All-Star Luis Castillo. But, the Red Sox aren't the only team who have shown interest in him. The New York Mets, Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles also have, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
"Interest in Castillo increased significantly after the New York Yankees signed free-agent lefty Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract, a Mariners source said," Rosenthal said. "Castillo, 32, is owed less than one-third that amount — $68.25 million over the next three years.
"Fried, who turns 31 on Jan. 18, is the superior pitcher, but three times better? Dylan Cease ranks first in the majors with 130 starts the past four seasons. Castillo is tied for 11th with 121. His durability and 3.56 career ERA are two reasons why the Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles, and New York Mets are among the teams to at least inquire on him, according to league sources and reports."
Boston has been heavily linked to Castillo and the Boston Globe's Alex Speier even reported the two sides had "advanced conversations" to the point where Castillo's agent was asked if he would waive his no-trade clause.
If the Red Sox still want him, though, it sounds like there is a lot of competition.
