Red Sox Cutting Ties With Former All-Star In Surprising Move
The Boston Red Sox made a difficult roster decision on Friday.
On the bright side, Boston reinstated Alex Bregman to the roster after being placed on paternity leave. Bregman went 5-for-5 in his last game and followed that up by having a child. What type of encore could Boston fans be in for on Friday night? It's going to be pretty difficult to follow that back-to-back stretch.
As part of the team's roster decisions on Friday, they made the somewhat surprising move of designated veteran hurler Michael Fulmer for assignment, as reported by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"The Red Sox did some roster shuffling before beginning a four-game series with the White Sox on Friday night, announcing the anticipated return of a lineup regular and the news that a former All-Star pitcher has been cut after just one outing," Cotillo said. "As expected, Boston reinstated third baseman Alex Bregman from paternity leave and recalled righty Hunter Dobbins, who will make his second career big league start Friday.
"To clear room, the Sox returned utility man Nick Sogard to Triple-A Worcester and, just says after calling him up, designated veteran right-hander Michael Fulmer for assignment...As an eight-year big league veteran, Fulmer was out of minor league options, so the Red Sox had to expose him to waivers to clear a roster spot. They chose to DFA him instead of optioning someone like Josh Winckowski or Zack Kelly."
Fulmer signed a two year deal with Boston ahead of the 2024 season but missed the campaign due to injury. He was great in Spring Training and earned a promotion back up to the majors for his first action since 2023.
While this is the case, Boston opted to risk losing Fulmer on waivers than option someone else. It's somewhat surprising as there's certainly a chance a team could place a waiver claim on him over the next few days and grab him. If not, he could either return to the minors or head to free agency. If he isn't claimed or doesn't go to free agency, there's a chance he could be back with Boston in the minors but we'll see.
Fulmer worked his way back and got back on a big league mound but now his next move is in question.
