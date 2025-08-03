Red Sox Deadline Loss Explained: Why Boston Missed On All-Star
The Boston Red Sox tried to bring Minnesota Twins All-Star Joe Ryan to town but were unable to get a trade done before the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline on Thursday.
Ryan is still in Minnesota and the Red Sox acquired Dustin May from the Los Angeles Dodgers to bolster the rotation. Ryan would've been a great piece and this likely isn't the last time we're going to hear about Boston having interest in him. When the offseason rolls around, his name surely will pop up again on the Red Sox's radar.
There were some out there that said Boston was close to a deal and others who said a deal wasn't close at all. USA Today's Bob Nightengale weighed in on the deal that never was and shared that Boston refused to include Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu in a deal and that was a sticking point.
"Minnesota Twins starter Joe Ryan was sitting with his teammates in their Cleveland hotel Thursday when the news flashed on social media feeds. The Twins were trading him to the Boston Red Sox," Nightengale said. "He kept waiting and waiting for the Twins front office to call him. The call never came. It took several minutes before he learned it was wrong.
"It turns out that to be completely wrong. The teams had talked but were not even remotely close to a deal, with the Red Sox refusing to meet the Twins’ request to include outfielders Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu in a package."
The Red Sox kept their outfield surplus intact and now have won five games in a row and seven of their last eight.