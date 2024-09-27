Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox 'Definitely' Could Land All-Star In Blockbuster, Per Insider

Will Boston actually swing a trade?

Sep 13, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (45) delivers against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox's starting rotation will be looked at with a microscope this winter.

Boston will enter the 2025 season with Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, and Brayan Bello, all with solidified roles. Lucas Giolito likely will have one of the starting spots as well. The Red Sox could use one more pitcher and specifically should be in the market for a lefty.

One breakout star very likely will be traded this winter, and the Red Sox could be in line to swing a deal. The Chicago White Sox seemed like they were going to trade All-Star Garrett Crochet but decided to keep him. A trade likely is coming this winter, and the New York Post's Jon Heyman linked Boston to him.

"Crochet to the Red Sox? I believe it," Heyman said. "I think the Red Sox know what they are doing with their pitching. Starting pitching for the Red Sox started off great, it was only okay for a while, but it has been really good lately. I think they know what they are doing. I think (Andrew Bailey) does a good job, and (Craig Breslow) obviously was a pitcher. I could see that definitely."

Crochet is just 25 years old and was an All-Star in 2024 in his first season fully as a starter. He has made 31 starts this season and has a 3.68 ERA across 142 innings pitched. To go along with this, he also has an eye-popping 203-to-32 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

A starting rotation featuring Crochet and Houck at the top could be just what Boston needs.

