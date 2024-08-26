Red Sox DFA Veteran After Inconsistent Stint With Team, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox are trying to find a way to improve the bullpen.
Boston's bullpen hasn't been as sharp as it had hoped since the All-Star break. The Red Sox have struggled at points since the break and one of the biggest reasons why has been the inconsistent bullpen.
The Red Sox have attempted to find a way to right the ship but haven't been able to do so yet. The Red Sox recently called left-hander Joely Rodríguez back up to the big leagues, but things haven't worked out and he reportedly was designated for assignment on Monday and fellow veteran Brad Keller was selected, according to MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"Red Sox DFA Joely Rodríguez and select Brad Keller," Smith said.
Rodríguez has been a journeyman throughout his big league career so far. He began his big league career with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2016. He spent two seasons with Philadelphia and even eventually joined the Texas Rangers in 2020. Since then, he has spent time with the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and now the Red Sox.
Now that he has been designated for assignment, teams will have the opportunity to place a claim on him. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, he either will be sent to the minor leagues or will have the opportunity to enter free agency.
Keller has appeared in 10 games this season with the Red Sox and has a 5.66 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
