Red Sox Receive Devastating Update As Top Prospect 'Likely' Done For Season
The Boston Red Sox got some rough news on Monday.
Boston top prospects Marcelo Mayer, Kyle Teel, and Roman Anthony all recently got promoted to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. Boston has a bright future and Mayer, Teel, and Anthony aren't far from being able to contribute at the big league level.
Red Sox fans will have to wait to see Mayer at the Triple-A level until next season, though. He has been dealing with a back injury and "likely" is done for the season, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
"Marcelo Mayer’s Triple-A debut likely will have to wait until 2025," Speier said. "The 21-year-old shortstop, who hasn’t played since leaving a game with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs on July 30, proved unable to rehab to the point of playing following his promotion to Triple-A Worcester on Aug. 13.
"When his efforts to return to the field plateaued, further medical evaluation led to the diagnosis of a lumbar strain. Mayer, according to a major league source, has now left the WooSox to rehab in Fort Myers, Fla., and his season is likely done. The Red Sox do expect Mayer to make a full recovery that will permit a normal offseason."
Mayer struggled with injuries in 2023 and appeared in just 78 games. This season, he appeared in 77 games with the Portland Sea Dogs and certainly was impressive. The young shortstop slashed .307/.370/.480 with eight home runs, 38 RBIs, 28 doubles, and 13 stolen bases.
More MLB: Ex-Red Sox Flamethrower Expected To Hit Open Market With Reunion Possible