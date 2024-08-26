Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Receive Devastating Update As Top Prospect 'Likely' Done For Season

Boston certainly got some tough news on Monday

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 16, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; A bucket of baseballs sits on the field prior to the game between the San Francisco Giants against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; A bucket of baseballs sits on the field prior to the game between the San Francisco Giants against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports / Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox got some rough news on Monday.

Boston top prospects Marcelo Mayer, Kyle Teel, and Roman Anthony all recently got promoted to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. Boston has a bright future and Mayer, Teel, and Anthony aren't far from being able to contribute at the big league level.

Red Sox fans will have to wait to see Mayer at the Triple-A level until next season, though. He has been dealing with a back injury and "likely" is done for the season, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.

"Marcelo Mayer’s Triple-A debut likely will have to wait until 2025," Speier said. "The 21-year-old shortstop, who hasn’t played since leaving a game with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs on July 30, proved unable to rehab to the point of playing following his promotion to Triple-A Worcester on Aug. 13.

"When his efforts to return to the field plateaued, further medical evaluation led to the diagnosis of a lumbar strain. Mayer, according to a major league source, has now left the WooSox to rehab in Fort Myers, Fla., and his season is likely done. The Red Sox do expect Mayer to make a full recovery that will permit a normal offseason."

Mayer struggled with injuries in 2023 and appeared in just 78 games. This season, he appeared in 77 games with the Portland Sea Dogs and certainly was impressive. The young shortstop slashed .307/.370/.480 with eight home runs, 38 RBIs, 28 doubles, and 13 stolen bases.

More MLB: Ex-Red Sox Flamethrower Expected To Hit Open Market With Reunion Possible

Published
Patrick McAvoy

PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News