Red Sox Disgruntled $29 Million Superstar Linked To Surprising AL Playoff Team
A certain ex-Boston Red Sox closer is likely to be on the move this winter, but where will he wind up?
After leaving the Red Sox with nearly a week still to go in the regular season, it seems all but guaranteed that veteran closer Kenley Jansen will be playing elsewhere in 2025. Following a very productive season at age 36, Jansen will likely still have plenty of options to continue his historic career.
Jansen seems partial to his longtime team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, but any team looking for an established closer could make a move for the projected $29 million superstar. That includes a 2024 American League playoff team that could give the Red Sox trouble down the road.
Though the Kansas City Royals had to be pleased with the contributions of trade acquisition Lucas Erceg as closer, signing a veteran like the future Hall of Famer Jansen could pay dividends in the long run. Mike Gillespie of FanSided named Jansen as a target for the Royals to pursue this winter.
"Picollo might be remiss if he doesn't have Jansen on his list of possible bullpen fixes. Jansen's 447 saves in 15 big league seasons are the most of any active major league reliever, and his career 2.57 ERA is excellent," Gillespie said.
"Jansen should also be affordable. He made $16 million this season and won't command anything Kansas City can't pony up. He's also what Aroldis Chapman was when Picollo signed him almost two years ago — an established reliever who could bolster KC's bullpen and be an attractive midseason trade chip."
At Jansen's age, a two-year deal should be the maximum expectation, and it's even possible that a one-year deal could be preferable if the 15-year veteran is thinking about retirement. On the other hand, the 500-save plateau seems reachable, which has to be an enticing goal for Jansen.
Given the way the season ended, it seems fairly obvious that Jansen will be headed elsewhere next season, but the Red Sox can still hope he winds up somewhere he won't haunt them too much. The Royals may not be in the division, but they're still a team that could do some real damage to Boston with Jansen in tow.
