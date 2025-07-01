Red Sox Doubling Down With $21 Million All-Star Investment
The Boston Red Sox knew they neede to add high-end starting pitching this past offseason if they wanted to have a chance at contending in 2025.
Boston began the offseason by making it clear that things were going to be different. The Red Sox have avoided flashy investments over the last few years but said this past offseason that they were willing to be more aggressive now. Unsurprisingly, there was some skepticism about this concept because it wasn't the first time the Red Sox had said such a thing.
For example, the Red Sox notably talked about going "full throttle" ahead of the 2024 season, but that didn't happen.
The Red Sox did do things different this past offseason, though. Boston went out and acquired Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox and made a handful of signings including Alex Bregman, Aroldis Chapman, and Walker Buehler among others.
Boston was praised for the moves and so far this season, Crochet, Bregman, and Chapman have worked out perfectly. Buehler has had some struggles, but is a two-time All-Star we're talking about who is just 30 years old.
So far this season he has a 6.45 ERA in 14 starts. That's not what you want. But, he has an All-Star pedigree and is someone who has been nails in the playoffs. Buehler signed a one-year deal worth just over $21 million for a reason. He's talented and despite the struggles, Boston has made it clear that it isn't moving on from him yet. Manager Alex Cora immediately followed Buehler's most recent start against the Toronto Blue Jays by shutting down a question asking whether he would make his next start.
Cora doubled down on Sunday and said he does "truly believe" Buehler is going to turn it around, as shared by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"This guy means a lot to us," Cora said as transcribed by Buehler. "We made a huge commitment in the offseason. He bet on himself. And right now, it doesn't look like it's happening but I truly believe that it will happen."
If the Red Sox can get Buehler on track, that immediately improves this club. Boston has guys working their ways to the big leagues in Tanner Houck and Kyle Harrison. But, Buehler is someone worth waiting around on if he can figure it out.
More MLB: Red Sox's Next Addition Predicted To Be Clone Of Dodgers Champ