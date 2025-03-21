Red Sox Drop Obvious Hints About Starting Second Baseman: 'Pretty Good Idea'
With less than a week remaining until the regular season, all signs indicate that the Boston Red Sox have chosen their Opening Day second baseman.
22-year-old rising star Kristian Campbell is set to start at second base tonight and tomorrow, which has led Red Sox pundits to the conclusion that he’s Alex Cora’s choice at the position.
Here’s how three prominent Red Sox reporters reacted to the most recent Campbell news, which included brand new comments from Cora on the second base position.
“Cora says Campbell will play second again tomorrow. Also said there is a good chance Hamilton makes team (which is no surprise).”
98.5 The Sports Hub’s Tyler Milliken:
“More reps for Kristian Campbell at second base as camp winds down… very telling.”
“For the second time this week, Kristian Campbell is in the lineup at 2B the same day the 8 other OD position players are in there. This competition clearly seems to be trending Campbell. Are the Red Sox any "closer" to making that announcement? Alex Cora: "Closer because of the day. We have a pretty good idea of what we’re going to do. We just have to be patient.”
At this point, it would be very surprising if anyone other than Campbell starts at second base for the Red Sox on Opening Day.
It’s been an interesting narrative in Spring Training, especially with an emerging story that Marcelo Mayer might have a chance at the position based on his collection of excellent at-bats of late.
Ultimately, it looks like Cora and Co. are rolling with the guy who’s been improving at a scary rate over the last calendar year. Campbell skyrocketed through multiple levels of minor league ball in 2024 and now finds himself on the precipice of becoming an Opening Day starting infielder for the Boston Red Sox — an incredible development.
