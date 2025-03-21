Young Red Sox Slugger Predicted To Have Big Year: '25 To 30 Home Runs'
Almost every Boston Red Sox headline this spring has been about either Alex Bregman or the Big 3, and it seems like people have forgotten about Boston’s awesome young talent already on the roster.
25-and-under guys like Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, and Triston Casas not only represent the Red Sox’s talented future but also give the team a chance to win now if one or all of them continue to improve in 2025.
While Abreu’s season has gotten off to a less-than-ideal start due to his gastrointestinal illness, Rafaela has shown improved swing mechanics during Spring Training that signal an even more productive season than last year. Then there’s Casas, who is poised for a powerful campaign at the plate.
On Friday, The Athletic’s Jim Bowden listed Casas among the 26 players he expects to have a breakout season.
“Casas has played in 222 games over his first three major-league seasons, with a combined 42 home runs, 109 RBIs and a slash line of .250/.357/.473,” Bowden wrote.
“He works the count, draws walks and barrels the ball with plus bat speed. He’s a below-average defender at first base, but if he finally gets 500 plate appearances, I expect 25 to 30 home runs this year.”
That kind of production from Casas would surely make Boston one of the best offenses in not only the American League but all of Major League Baseball.
Even without factoring in Casas, the Red Sox are sure to receive All-Star-level plate production from the likes of Bregman, Rafael Devers, and Jarren Duran. Add in a 30-home-run season from Casas, and opposing pitchers will have sleepless nights thinking about Boston’s lineup.
