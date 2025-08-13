Red Sox Dubbed Potential Fit For Japanese Star As Potential Alex Bregman Replacement
The Boston Red Sox struck gold on the free agent market last winter by landing third baseman Alex Bregman, but if his time in Boston is limited, there is a solid option about to hit the free-agent market.
The Red Sox would be wise to reach an agreement to keep Bregman in Boston for years to come, as the 31-year-old could be a staple of the team's future alongside the young core. However, Bregman has an opt-out at the end of the 2025 campaign that he could be willing to execute.
One of the most anticipated foreign free agents will be available this winter, Munetaka Murakami of the Nippon Professional Baseball League.
The 25-year-old hit .244 with 47 extra-base hits including 33 home runs, 86 RBIs and a .851 OPS in 143 games for the Tokyo Yakult Swallows last season.
The Red Sox were among four teams listed as suitors for Murakami, along with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners and New York Mets.
However, Boston was at the end of the short list as a possible landing spot for logical reasons.
Why isn't Boston the top destination for Munetaka Murakami?
"(Red Sox) didn't sign (Alex) Bregman (long term), I think he's a free agent (next year)," New York Post's Jon Heyman said Wednesday. "I think he's a great fit there, obviously. He's been awesome with Boston. They have great young players and he's been a great leader for that team -- I think they need to re-sign Bregman. So I'm not going to call Boston the favorite, that's why they're No. 4 here on my Murakami list."
Ultimately, Boston should hope they retain Bregman. Signing Murakami is far from a guarantee, and hoping to land an equally talented third baseman in either free agency or the trade market is too much of a gamble. The third baseman has been a staple of the lineup this season and will likely continue to be for the foreseeable future, if he decides to stay.
Alternatively, Murakami has taken a handful of reps at first base in his eight-year career, so if the Red Sox did end up landing the Japanese superstar, that option could be explored as well-- or possibly assigning him as a designated hitter.
Boston's future at third base likely won't be decided for months, so for now the team and fans can enjoy the success thus far into the 2025 season and hope for a legitimate run at a World Series title come October.
