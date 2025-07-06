Red Sox Emerging In $12 Million Slugger's Sweepstakes: Insider
The Boston Red Sox lost Triston Casas for the season and have been trying to make due ever since.
Boston has consistently utilized Abraham Toro and Romy Romy González at first base and both have done a good job. The Red Sox tried to move Rafael Devers over to first base as well, but we all know how that turned out.
In the minors right now the Red Sox are also utilizing Kristian Campbell at first base and Masataka Yoshida has even started getting some practice reps under his belt. Clearly, the Red Sox are trying to figure things out at first base still.
Because of this, USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale said that the Red Sox would be a "nice fit" for Cleveland Guardians slugger Carlos Santana.
"The Red Sox haven’t been the same since trading away Rafael Devers, 8-9 entering Saturday, but the Giants have been much worse since acquiring him, going 6-12," Nightengale said. "Devers is hitting just .215 with a .676 OPS, striking out 26 times in 65 at-bats since joining the Giants.
"The Cleveland Guardians are expected to unload first baseman Carlos Santana by the end of the month, who could be a nice fit for the Boston Red Sox, while also potentially moving outfielder Lane Thomas and perhaps closer Emmanuel Clase."
Santana has played in 81 games so far this season and is slashing .239/.333/.368 with 10 home runs, 38 RBIs, and seven doubles.
More MLB: Red Sox OF Jarren Duran Just Made 100-Year MLB History