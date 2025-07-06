Red Sox OF Jarren Duran Just Made 100-Year MLB History
The Boston Red Sox have one of the most dynamic outfielders in baseball.
Jarren Duran is a star. Although the 2025 season hasn’t gone as well as 2024 did to this point, Duran seemingly finds a way to impact each game that he plays in. He has started to turn things around of late and had a good day on Saturday against the Washington Nationals.
He went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored in the Red Sox's 10-3 win over the Nationals.
That one base hit, happened to be his 10th triple of the season. With the triple, Duran now is leading the league on the year. Former Red Sox Director of Baseball Communications and Media Relations JP Long shared that Duran became the first player in Boston history over the last 100 years to reach 10 or more triples and 10 or more stolen bases in back-to-back seasons.
"Jarren Duran is the only Red Sox player in the last 100 years to record 10+ triples and 10+ stolen bases in back-to-back seasons," Long shared.
That's pretty stunning. Although Duran hasn't had the same year as he did last year, he still has been dynamic. Duran has played in 89 games and is slashing .255/.312/.416 with six homers, 44 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, 22 doubles, 10 triples, and 49 runs scored. Duran's batting average may not be as high, but he's filling up the box score each night and impacts winning in a positive way.
