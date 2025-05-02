Red Sox Ex-All-Star Reveals Why He Didn't Cut Ties With Boston
Thursday was a big day for the Boston Red Sox's organizational depth.
Boston's catcher depth has been tested this year with Connor Wong missing time due to a fracture in his hand. He hasn't appeared in a game at the big league level since April 7th against the Toronto Blue Jays. He's been making progress, though, and there's been rumblings that the team is eyeing this weekend for his potential return.
With Wong out, the Red Sox have been rolling with a tandem of Carlos Narváez and Blake Sabol. Narváez has gotten the majority of the playing time and has done a good job. He's been statistically one of the best defensive catchers in the game this year and has provided some offensive pop.
When Wong went down with his injury, the Red Sox quickly added more depth to the organization by signing former All-Star Yasmani Grandal to a minor league deal. It included a May 1st opt-out. Although he hasn't gotten a chance at the big league level yet, he decided to stick around with the organization on Thursday.
MassLive.com's Katie Morrison-O’Day spoke to Grandal and shared why he opted to stick around with the organization.
"The Red Sox have been a desirable destination for me for a long time," Grandal said to Morrison-O’Day. "So I just took the chance to take the chance. Just hopefully [to get] the opportunity to kind of be a fly on the wall while (Red Sox coach Jason) Varitek is doing his thing...
"You can’t really train to catch nine innings. That’s just plain and simple,” Grandal said. “I mean, it doesn’t matter how hard you work, once you get behind the plate, it’s just a completely different animal...I’m here to win. I don’t care where I’m at. My competition is competition,” Grandal added. “At the end of the day, you’re looking to come out with a W.”
If that doesn't get you fired up, I don't know what will.
