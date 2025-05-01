Red Sox Phenom Gets Stamp Of Approval From Manager Alex Cora
The Boston Red Sox likely couldn't have prediced how the first month of the season was going to go for young slugger Kristian Campbell.
They obviously likely hoped it would be good, but no one could really see coming what Campbell has been able to do for this organization so far in 2025. He's spent the majority of his time at second base but has seen some time in the outfield as well. Offensively is where he has thrived. Entering Thursday's tilt against the Toronto Blue Jays Campbell was slashing .301/.407/.495 with four homers, 12 RBIs, two stolen bases, 19 walks, and 18 runs scored in 29 games played. He already racked up 1.1 wins above replacement heading into the contest.
Boston certainly had high hopes for him. That's why the Red Sox opted to keep Alex Bregman at third base and move Rafael Devers to designated hitter. They've looked like geniuses through the first month of the season.
Manager Alex Cora opened up about Campbell's performance so far and gave him an "A+" for his efforts so far on WEEI, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Chris Mason.
"It’s been fun to watch and refreshing,” Cora said. "I think being young and not knowing what’s going on, it actually helps him out. Everything is a first, right? From playing here in Toronto in Canada to playing in Arlington, (Texas) under the roof and playing in Fenway Park. So it’s a lot of new stuff for him...There’s a lot of teaching. A lot of player development. I think as an organization we understand that we have to stay on top of him because experience is not his.
"He’s only played one full season as a professional player. He didn’t play that much in college. So there’s a lot of new stuff that he’s seeing and he’s reacting to it. But man, it’s amazing...So far man, a month in the big leagues, A+ for him. He’s been amazing."
What can't he do?
