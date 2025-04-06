Red Sox Exciting Prospect Getting Shot Thanks To Doubleheader
The Boston Red Sox’s clash against the St. Louis Cardinals unfortunately was rained out on Saturday.
While this is the case, now the two will play a doubleheader on Saturday at Fenway Park. With the double-header, each team will be able to add a 27th man to the roster. Boston reportedly will add No. 13 prospect Hunter Dobbins for the day, according to the Boston Sports Journal's Chris Henrique.
"Hunter Dobbins will be the 27th man for the Red Sox for Sunday’s doubleheader, per source," Henrique said.
Dobbins is 25 years old and hasn't made his big league debut yet at this time. He was taken in the eighth round of the 2021 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of Texas Texas Tech University and has shot up the organization's prospect rankings.
Last year he made 25 overall starts with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs and Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. Over that span, he logged a 3.08 ERA and 120-to-48 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 125 2/3 innings pitched. He's made one start so far this season and allowed five earned runs across 3 2/3 innings pitched. He pitched two games at the big league in Spring Training and had a 4.50 ERA and 3-to-1 strikeout-to-ratio in four innings pitched.
His stay with Boston won't be for long and it will last until the end of the second game, but this is an exciting time for an exciting prospect. Hopefully, he gets a shot on Sunday.
