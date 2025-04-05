Red Sox Polarizing Decision Already Has Been Justified
Boston signed Alex Bregman and there was a lot of drama about third base. The reason for this is that Boston didn’t want to put Bregman at second base to open the door for Kristian Campbell.
Keeping Bregman at third pushed Rafael Devers to designated hitter but the decision already is looking like the right one. Campbell not only has looked like the best rookie in baseball but one of the best hitters in Boston’s lineup.
So far this season he has appeared in eight games and is slashing .423/.515/.808 with two home runs, five RBIs, four doubles, nine runs scored, and 11 overall base hits in just 26 at-bats.
It was a long Spring Training filled with too much drama and speculation but Campbell is worth it. He struggled early in the spring but has looked like a completely different player since the season actually began.
He cashed in already with a long-term extension that will keep him in town for the foreseeable future. Boston fans absolutely should be excited. He ended up landing an eight-year, $60 million extension with two club options as well.
The Red Sox have had an up-and-down start to the year but have won three straight heading into Saturday’s contest against the St. Louis Cardinals. Through it all, Campbell has looked fantastic and already has made it clear that Boston made the right call.
