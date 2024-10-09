Red Sox Execs Reportedly 'Would Love' To Bring $152 Million Superstar To Boston
Craig Breslow, the Chief Baseball Officer entering his second year with the Red Sox, has pledged to be more aggressive in going after roster improvements this winter. But though he has specified some areas he'd like to improve, no one knows for sure who Breslow might pursue.
The Red Sox undoubtedly need starting pitching. They also need to retool their bullpen, which expects to lose key veteran relievers in Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin. But perhaps the most pressing need of all is balancing out the lineup.
The Red Sox are loaded with left-handed bats, and they've got to find a way to add some thump from the right side. The free agent class has some potent righty options, but according to an insider, there may be one the front office prefers above the rest.
Chris Cotillo of MassLive said Monday that some Red Sox officials are infatuated with Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames, who hit a career-high 32 home runs in his walk year in 2024.
"There are some in the organization who value Adames highly and would love to see him in Boston," Cotillo said. "Realistically, though, the mix is already too crowded with ultra-talented players and re-shuffling the deck might lead to less of a talent base than they have now."
It would be hard to fault anyone for loving the 29-year-old Adames' game. In addition to the 32 longballs, he managed a .251/.331/.462 slash line while playing quality defense at shortstop and leading the position with 112 RBI this season.
The Red Sox are also familiar with Adames from his time with the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays, though he was traded to Milwaukee in 2021. He had an impressive series when the Brewers came to Fenway Park in June, and teammates and coaches have always raved about his leadership qualities.
The cost, however, is where things get serious. Adames is projected to earn a $152 million contract by Spotrac, and that number could skyrocket if several teams are in on the action. And while Adames may be an improvement, the Red Sox already have an expensive veteran shortstop in Trevor Story.
There are many ways to work around this if the Red Sox truly covet Adames. Story could play second, or perhaps Adames could even play third, with Rafael Devers shifting to designated hitter. Talented bats will never have to worry about fitting into a big-league lineup.
But will the Red Sox care enough about landing Adames to outbid shortstop-needy teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves? Cotillo, for one, doesn't seem to think so.
