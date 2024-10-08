Inside The Red Sox

Insider Hints At Red Sox's 'Tantalizing' Decision On Whether To Trade Young Slugger

How realistic is it for this young star to be on the move?

Jackson Roberts

Sep 22, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) hits a home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) hits a home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In Major League Baseball, you have to give up something good to get something good.

As the Boston Red Sox approach a make-or-break 2025 season, Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow knows that the many roster shortcomings of his team can't be ignored. Among those: right-handed power hitting, starting pitching, high-leverage bullpen arms, and perhaps more.

In order to address the righty issue specifically, many have proposed certain outside-the-box solutions involving trades for one of the Red Sox's numerous young lefty bats. One of those bats, first baseman Triston Casas, could potentially fetch Boston a solid return.

On Tuesday, insider Chris Cotillo of MassLive discussed the possibility that the Red Sox could deal Casas this winter, calling the idea "tantalizing," but perhaps not altogether likely.

"Casas is a supremely talented player and it’s going to be hard for a team to match any price the Red Sox are looking for," Cotillo said. "While the idea of moving Casas is tantalizing for some, the Red Sox still think he’s an elite player and the ripple effects may be too much for a bold move."

Cotillo also noted that the Red Sox were more likely to try and deal designated hitter Masataka Yoshida, but that they wouldn't expect to get anything of value in return if that were to happen.

Though he only played in 63 games this season, Casas still managed to hit 13 home runs, thanks in large part to a single game with three longballs against the Minnesota Twins. He also had an .800 OPS/120 OPS+, which were down from his 2023 numbers, but still very solid.

The injury represents much of why Casas' future with the Red Sox seems murky. After putting up monster numbers in the second half of 2023, Casas needed to get a full, productive season under his belt. He wasn't able to do so, due to circumstances beyond his control, and now it's much more difficult to evaluate him moving forward.

MLB execs get paid to make tough decisions, and Breslow certainly has a tricky one coming with Casas. Keeping him could allow the slugger to reach his full potential while trading him could land the Red Sox something they desperately need that they couldn't get otherwise. Either way, there is risk involved.

