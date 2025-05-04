Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Expected To Get Big-Time Reinforcement Back For Offense

The Red Sox are expected to get a reinforcement back in the mix...

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A bucket of baseballs sits on the grass before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox have lost some pieces over the last few days.

The biggest and most obvious is the loss of first baseman Triston Casas. He is going to be out for a long time. There is seemingly a chance that he will not return in 2025.

For all of the negativity the Red Sox have dealt with this season, there have been some positives this week. Young infielder Kristian Campbell has missed the last few days, but the expectation is that he will return to the field on, Sunday as shared by The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.

"Kristian Campbell is going better and should be back in the lineup tomorrow," McCaffrey said.

Boston lost a big bat in the middle of the lineup in Casas. The Red Sox surely could use someone like Campbell back in the mix as fast as possible so it's positive that the current expectation is that he will be back on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins.

Campbell has been arguably the best rookie in baseball overall this year. He's appeared in 29 games with the Red Sox and is slashing .301/.407/.495 with four homers, 12 RBIs, two stolen bases, 19 walks, eight doubles, and 18 runs scored.

Boston got back in the win column on Friday against the Twins but dropped a rain delayed affair on Saturday at Fenway Park. Getting Campbell back into the fold will only help the team get back on track.

Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball.

