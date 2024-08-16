Red Sox Expected To Have Rising Star Slugger Back On Friday, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox finally will get a boost on offense on Friday.
Boston has been missing first baseman Triston Casas since April but he reportedly will be back on the field on Friday night against the Baltimore Orioles, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"Sources: Barring something unforeseen before first pitch, Triston Casas is expected to be activated for the Red Sox in Baltimore tonight," Cotillo said. "The wait is over."
Boston entered the 2024 season thin on right-handed bats in the middle of the lineup. Casas and shortstop Trevor Story were expected to be the team's top righties but both have been out due to injuries. Story has a small chance of returning this season but it always has been expected that Casas would be back.
Casas has been out after suffering an unfortunate rib injury and it has been a tough and painful recovery for him, While this is the case, he should be back on Friday night and that could be exactly what Boston needs.
Dom Smith has held down the fort at first base for Boston and has done a good job but Casas can help take the Red Sox's lineup to another level and provide a much-needed righty bat. The Red Sox have struggled since the All-Star break and need a boost right now if they want to fight for a playoff spot.
Bringing Casas back certainly can help do that. Things seem to be looking up for Boston with plenty of time left to make up ground in the standings.
