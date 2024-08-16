Red Sox 'Trending' Toward Reunion With Veteran Hurler, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox could have another veteran starter in the rotation in the very near future.
Boston attempted to add to the rotation ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline by adding James Paxton in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It seemed like a good move at the time, but he will miss some time due to a calf injury.
It sounds like the Red Sox could have reinforcements on the way, though, and are "trending" toward signing veteran hurler Rich Hill, according to WEEI's Rob Bradford.
"Per source, things are trending toward Rich Hill signing with the Red Sox," Bradford said.
Hill certainly is a familiar face for Red Sox fans. He grew up in the Boston area and already has had three different stints with the club. He has been both a starter and a reliever for Boston but it seems like if a deal gets done it will be to help the rotation.
The Red Sox are right in the mix for an American League Wild Card spot but now have a hole in the rotation where Paxton was. Hill could comfortably fill that spot down the stretch. He may not be a top-of-the-rotation starter any longer, but he is a 19-year veteran who can help eat up innings.
Boston needs a starter and Hill is the best option available on the open market. A move almost seems like it makes too much sense at this point.
