Mets Five-Time All-Star Predicted To Ditch New York For $115M Red Sox Deal

Is Boston going to snag a power bat?

Oct 18, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; The Big Apple is seen within Citi Field prior to game five of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; The Big Apple is seen within Citi Field prior to game five of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox are starving for home runs.

Though most metrics indicated that Boston had a top-10 offense this season, the team's 186 blasts ranked only 15th in Major League Baseball. Shortstop Trevor Story led the club with 25, and outfielder Wilyer Abreu was the only other player to top the 20-homer mark.

It's hard to grit your way through a season when you don't have anyone putting up 40, or even 30 home runs. The Red Sox could make their lives a lot easier if they grabbed a slugger who could win them a handful of games with one big swing -- and New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso just might be that slugger.

Red Sox predicted to sign Pete Alonso

Sep 19, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) follows through on a single against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Citi Field. Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (not pictured) scored on the play on an error by Nationals right fielder Dylan Crews (not pictured). Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report predicted that the Red Sox would ink Alonso, the five-time All-Star, to a five-year, $115 million contract.

"Alonso has said he wants to stay in New York, and there's surely some level of mutual interest," Buckley wrote. "That said, the Mets could be ready for a change after collapsing down the stretch and missing out on the playoffs.

"Maybe that limits what New York is comfortable offering, thus opening the door for a power-needy team to bring him on board. Prediction: Alonso signs a five-year, $115 million contract with the Boston Red Sox."

Alonso has three seasons with at least 40 home runs in his career, and he clubbed 38 with an impressive .871 OPS this past season. With 264 dingers in a Mets uniform, he surpassed franchise icon Darryl Strawberry for the career record this August.

Word is that Alonso is seeking a seven-year deal, per Mike Puma of the New York Post. The Red Sox don't have to buy that if no other team is, however, and entering his age-31 season with rapidly declining defense, Alonso could be lucky to get a five-year deal like the one projected here.

He may need to spend substantial time at designated hitter in the future, but Alonso is the kind of bat the Red Sox have needed to add to the middle of their order since the day they traded away Rafael Devers.

