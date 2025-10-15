Red Sox Expected To Pursue 265-HR Japanese Slugger
There are plenty of questions swirling around the Boston Red Sox's infield right now.
In fact, there isn't an infield position that doesn't at least have a slight question mark attached to it right now. It has been reported that Alex Bregman is going to opt out of his deal with Boston, which leaves third base up in the air. Trevor Story had a phenomenal season at shortstop but he also has an opt-out in his deal. That seems significantly less likely to be utilized after three straight injury-filled seasons before 2025, but still has to be taken into account. Second base doesn't have a clear answer either. Kristian Campbell began the 2025 season as the team's second baseman, but was demoted. The Red Sox also have guys like Marcelo Mayer and David Hamilton.
Triston Casas missed most of the 2025 season due to injury. The Red Sox brought Nathaniel Lowe to town to fill in while platooning with Romy González. First base is completely up in the air and there's been some chatter out there about potential external fits as well. Pete Alonso of the New York Mets is the top first baseman heading to the open market and has been a popular name to throw around for Boston.
He's not the only one, though. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported that the Red Sox could be among the teams to pursue Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami of the Yakult Swallows of the Central League in Nippon Professional Baseball if he is posted this offseason.
The Boston Red Sox have a hole at first base
"According to sources, Munetaka Murakami -- a slugging corner infielder for the Yakult Swallows of the Central League in Nippon Professional Baseball -- will be posted this winter, making him available to all 30 big league clubs," Feinsand said. "Murakami’s move to the Majors has been expected for months. Yahoo Sports Japan reported last December that Murakami announced that 2025 would be his final season in the NPB, while Yakult team president and acting owner Tetsuya Hayashida told multiple Japanese media outlets in June that the club is 'willing' to post the two-time Central League Most Valuable Player and four-time All-Star...
"Nikkan Sports reported this week that the Yankees, Mets, Phillies and Mariners are among the teams that could make a big push for Murakami, who hit 22 home runs with 47 RBIs and a 1.043 OPS in 56 games during an injury-shortened 2025 campaign, flashing the type of power he showed in his 56-homer season. Sources say the Dodgers, Giants, and Red Sox could also be in the mix, though much of it will depend on how each team views his ability to play first and/or third, or his willingness to be a designated hitter."
Murakami is a guy that Red Sox fans will not know as much as someone like Alonso, but he arguably would be an even better option. Murakami is just 25 years old -- as opposed to Alonso, who is 30 years old. He has been playing professionally since 2018 and has crushed 265 home runs in 1,003 professional games. He's a career .273 hitter with a .394 on-base percentage. He can play both first and third base. In 2025, he played just 69 games but hit 24 homers and drove in 52 runs. His best season came in 2022 at the age of 22 years old. That season, he hit 56 homers, drove in 134 runs, and slashed .318/.458/.710. It's not every day that a player with game-changing power like that becomes available at such a young age.
He's the real deal. If the Red Sox could convince him to come to Boston, it would have the power bat it needs.
