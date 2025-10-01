Red Sox Getting Early Buzz Linked To Mets Star Pete Alonso
The Boston Red Sox are in the middle of a Wild Card round series against the New York Yankees.
It's the team's first time being back in the playoffs since 2021. Now that the playoffs are here -- and are exciting so far -- it's hard to remember what it was like over the last few years when Boston struggled and missed out. The Red Sox didn't spend at the same level and took time to rebuild the farm system and now a few years later are finally just beginning their run in contention in the American League.
This is just the beginning. The Red Sox said they would be more aggressive last offseason and looked like the team of old bringing in guys like Garrett Crochet -- who shined Game 1 for Boston -- along with Alex Bregman and Aroldis Chapman. But, it's important to note that their window for contention is really just beginning. Guys like Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kristian Campbell aren't even on the roster right now. Plus, the rotation is in tatters due to injuries. Boston is going to be very good for a long time if last year's trend continues into this upcoming offseason no matter how the playoffs play out.
The vibe is certainly different now. Even last year, there wasn't a lot of hope despite the front office saying they'd be aggressive because Boston fans had heard that before. But, the Red Sox delivered and there's already buzz about what could be next. What should be the priority is retaining Alex Bregman at all costs. After the season he had, it's hard to see these two sides parting ways, but we'll see what happens.
MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand already started talking about the offseason and noted one guy to watch for Boston if Bregman walks is New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso.
Would this make sense for Boston?
"Alonso’s market last winter could best be described as lukewarm, with a number of teams including the (Philadelphia Phillies), (Toronto Blue Jays), (San Francisco Giants), and Red Sox connected to the first baseman to varying degrees," Feinsand said. "None offered Alonso the long-term deal he was seeking, prompting him to return to the Mets on the two-year deal with the opt-out. Four of those five teams could look at Alonso again this offseason, the lone exception being Toronto, which signed Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a 14-year, $500 million extension in April. If the Red Sox do not retain Alex Bregman – like Alonso, he has an opt-out and could become a free agent – Alonso could make sense. But if Bregman stays in Boston, it’ll be less likely that they also would pursue Alonso.
"The Phillies could move Bryce Harper back to right field to open up first base, while the Red Sox could look at Alonso if they’re not comfortable handing the job back to Triston Casas as he returns from knee surgery. The Giants, who are in need of more pop in the middle of the lineup, could bring in Alonso to share first base and DH duties with Rafael Devers."
Boston freed up plenty of cash by cutting ties with Devers, why not both? An infield featured some combination of Alonso, Trevor Story, Bregman, and Mayer would be pretty formidable. Or, if Alonso were to move to DH then that would open first for either Casas or someone else. He's sure to be expensive and the Red Sox need pitching too, but it's interesting to hear an insider already talking about Boston as a fit for him.
More MLB: Red Sox's Lucas Giolito Provides Major Injury Update on Himself