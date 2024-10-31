Red Sox Expected To Pursue Blockbuster Trade For Ace, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox have a few clear needs right now.
Boston's weaknesses aren't any hidden secret. The Red Sox's biggest needs clearly are a top-tier starting pitcher, one or two right-handed bats, and multiple high-leverage relievers. Boston has made it known that it is willing to spend this winter and certainly could fill in those gaps.
If the Red Sox are active this winter, there is no reason they shouldn't be back in the playoffs in 2025. Boston has a lot of talent and could add more this winter. This is the time to add. Boston's young core has shined and is inexpensive for the most part. Now is the time to add some more pieces to take the team to another level.
The most likely option to do so certainly would be free agency, but there are other ways that the club could improve. The trade market should heat up this winter and one player who likely will be available is Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet. He was one of the most talked-about deadline candidates but didn't get moved.
It's expected that teams will at least call the White Sox about the 25-year-old All-Star. The Boston Globe's Alex Speier was asked who Boston could pursue this winter and mentioned Crochet.
"They've identified starters as a need, but still have yet to show their hand as to whether they'd pursue established top-of-the-rotation options (they were actively involved in Yoshinobu Yamamoto) or if they'll be looking for upside plays like the ones they explored last year (Lucas Giolito, Shota Imanaga, Seth Lugo, etc.)," Speier said. "There are lots of enticing free agent options in both categories -- (Max Fried), (Blake Snell), (Corbin Burnes), (Jack Flaherty), to name a few -- and I do expect them to at least be engaged in trade talks about top-end talent like Crochet, since their pool of young talent in the big leagues and near the big leagues can match up with just about any club."
This doesn't mean a deal will get done. But, Crochet checks a lot of boxes. He's under team control, has ace-upside, is young, and is left-handed. He seems like the perfect Red Sox target.
More MLB: Red Sox Predicted To Hand Out $100 Million Deal This Winter, Per Insider