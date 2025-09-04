Red Sox Explain Controversial Kristian Campbell Decision After Roman Anthony News
Kristian Campbell being in the minors made sense for the last 2 1/2 months. But Roman Anthony's injury arguably should have changed the calculus.
On Wednesday, the Red Sox placed Anthony on the injured list, almost certainly for the rest of the regular season, with a strained oblique suffered on a swing in Tuesday's game. But in lieu of recalling Campbell from Triple-A Worcester, they went with utility infielder Nick Sogard, the 27-year-old singles-hitter.
Manager Alex Cora explained the logic behind bringing back Sogard before Wednesday's game, and it won't stop debate about whether it should have been Campbell coming back to Boston instead.
Red Sox choose floor over ceiling with Sogard
“Why him over others?” Cora said, per Christopher Smith of MassLive. “Because he’s versatile. He puts (up) a good at-bat. Today he’s playing second base because Alex (Bregman) is DH’ing and we trust the player.”
Sogard has consistently played all four infield positions during his 50 games in the big leagues. He's also put up just a .633 OPS and failed to hit a home run thus far in 159 plate appearances.
If the Red Sox are looking for a high-floor bench player to replace Anthony on the roster, then Sogard is the clear choice. But there's a very strong argument to be made that they should have opted for someone who can occasionally swing the outcome of a game with one swing of the bat, as Anthony did countless times during his 71 games in the big leagues.
That bat is clearly Campbell, who won American League Rookie of the Month in April, as Anthony did in August. Though Campbell struggled mightily at the plate for his last seven weeks prior to being demoted to Worcester, the Red Sox know the 23-year-old still has star potential.
Cora also didn't give much of an answer as to what Campbell needed to improve in order to earn another shot.
“Just keep playing, man,” Cora said, per Smith. “He needs to keep playing. We make roster decisions based on what we need here and we felt like Sogie was the one and that’s why he’s here.”
One loss on Wednesday doesn't necessarily guarantee the Red Sox are making the wrong decision leaving Campbell in the minors. But if the offense stagnates, Campbell stays down, and Boston loses ground in the playoff race, it will be very reasonable to question the decision.
