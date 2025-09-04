Red Sox Should Be Nervous About MLB Insider's $175M Free Agency Projection
Alex Bregman, even in light of his recent slump, seems more than likely to opt out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox.
Bregman has been an ideal addition for Boston. It's worked out almost too well, because even after giving him a maximum of $120 million over three years, the 31-year-old has played so well that he can likely make even more of a killing over the course of a much longer deal this winter.
The Red Sox have felt the impact of Bregman's arrival in every aspect -- on the field, in the clubhouse, and in the lessons he's teaching their core of young players. They know losing him would be a massive setback, which makes ESPN insider Jeff Passan's early free agency intel all the more nerve-wracking.
Jeff Passan's free agency outlook for free agency
On Tuesday, Passan discussed Bregman's outlook on the open market, and at a bare minimum, the insider expects the three-time All-Star to attain a five-year deal worth $175 million-plus.
"Boston recognizes what it would be losing were Bregman to embark elsewhere," Passan wrote. "The excellent at-bats. The glove at third base. The relationships with Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell he forged during spring training. The attitude. The focus. The feeling that in this next incarnation of the Red Sox, he belongs somewhere in the middle.
"Complicating matters for the Red Sox, though, are the teams in need of better production at third that might be willing to spend for what Bregman provides. The (Philadelphia) Phillies. The (New York) Yankees. The (Detroit) Tigers. And it will take more than three years this time even though he'll be going into his age-32 season. After one of the more lucrative pillow contracts ever, Bregman is bound to get the five-year-plus deal at an average annual value of $35 million-plus that eluded him last winter."
The Tigers were hot on Bregman's tail last offseason, and their burgeoning young core can at least rival the Red Sox's, which is sure to appeal to Bregman's winning attitude. And the Phillies may be more gung-ho about moving on from third baseman Alec Bohm after a mediocre season, especially with only one year left on Bohm's rookie contract.
That's a lot for the Red Sox to worry about, without factoring in the archrival Yankees. It's clear that theownership group is going to have to make a sizeable financial commitment, the kind it wasn't always willing to make for its stars in the last half-decade, to keep Bregman in place.
