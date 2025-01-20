Red Sox Eyeing 2 All-Stars To Fill Biggest Roster Hole: 'Top Priority'
The Boston Red Sox still have time to make a big move.
Don't give up on Boston yet. The Red Sox have been tied to a handful of players and there's still just about a month to go until Spring Training gets here. Boston has plenty of money to spend and it would be a shock if it didn't make a big move before then.
Sure, things have moved slowly. Boston didn't immediately come out of the gate and land a superstar slugger to bolster the offense but all that matters is they add at least one right-handed slugger before Opening Day.
The Red Sox also have been trying to improve the bullpen. Boston missed out on Tanner Scott on Sunday as he opted to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. While this is the case, there are options available for Boston to choose from.
Boston still should have a lot of hope. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo described the team's run at Scott and noted that adding a right-handed bat remains the team's "top priority" and noted that Alex Bregman and Nolan Arenado are on their radar still.
"Sources continue to indicate that adding a right-handed bat continues to be Boston’s top priority with bullpen help being looked at as a secondary need," Cotillo said. "Free agent Alex Bregman and Cardinals trade candidate Nolan Arenado remain the two big-name — yet imperfect — fits the Red Sox have considered. Boston could be waiting on either Bregman (short-term deal?) or the Cardinals (salary dump?) to get desperate as spring training draws closer. Beyond Bregman and Arenado, there’s a limited list of righty-hitting options that includes free agent Randal Grichuk and Cubs trade candidate Seiya Suzuki."
Boston still can make a game-changing move. Don't count the club out.
