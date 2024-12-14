Red Sox Eyeing Dodgers $8 Million World Series Hero If He Leaves LA
The Boston Red Sox still have plenty of money at their disposal this offseason.
Boston pulled off a seismic move by acquiring 25-year-old All-Star Garrett Crochet in a trade with the Chicago White Sox. Boston paid a steep price prospect-wise, but didn't actually have to spend too much yet. An extension could change that, though.
The Red Sox were ready to offer Juan Soto a roughly $700 million deal and so there's still plenty of money to go around now that he calls the New York Mets home instead.
Boston still could use a starting pitcher, one or two right-handed bats, and a couple of high-leverage relievers. The Red Sox can afford to get all of these moves done and have proven that they are serious about adding.
One player the team reportedly is eyeing is Los Angeles Dodgers World Series hero Walker Buehler, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
"That said, there are other attractive free agent rotation options on the Sox’ radar who wouldn’t require a qualifying offer," Speier said. "Among them: The Sox remain interested in right-hander Walker Buehler, the two-time All-Star who struggled in his return from Tommy John surgery during the 2024 regular season (1-6, 5.38 ERA, 19 percent strikeout rate) but looked excellent in the postseason, punctuated by a scoreless start in Game 3 of the World Series and a scoreless ninth inning to record the save as the Dodgers clinched Game 5 in Yankee Stadium."
Buehler is someone worth watching. He made just $8 million in 2024 with the Dodgers and due to his regular season struggles, he ikely won't get a massive deal. While this is the case, he's a two-time All-Star and is just 30 years old. Buehler has now become underrated but at one point was one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball.
Boston's proved in 2024 that it can get the most out of pitchers. Handing Andrew Bailey a pitcher like Buehler would be phenomenal.
